Left Menu

Luxembourg Foreign Minister calls for greater support to Ukraine through defence equipment

Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn called for more support to Ukraine by providing the defence equipment by the European bloc.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:55 IST
Luxembourg Foreign Minister calls for greater support to Ukraine through defence equipment
Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn speaking at geopolitical conclave in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn called for more support to Ukraine by providing the defence equipment by the European bloc. He made this remark while speaking at a private geopolitical conclave in New Delhi.

Earlier, in the conclave, Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau slammed Russia for their "military operation" in Ukraine. He also gave details regarding Poland's help to refugees. He said, "Refugees were given unique ID numbers so that they can join our labour market." Earlier in the day, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in New Delhi to attend the conclave.

Bagchi said that it will be the first visit of Landsbergis to India. MEA spokesperson said that Lithuania is an important partner in the Baltics. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are called the Baltic countries.

Foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland and Slovenia are participating in the event, according to the MEA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022