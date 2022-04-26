Left Menu

Cuban envoy miffed over Pakistan minister's 'disrespectful' remark

Zener Caro, Cuba's Ambassador to Pakistan expressed his grudge against Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal's "disrespectful" remarks about his nation, forcing the latter to explain his position on the issue.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:28 IST
Pakistan's Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Zener Caro, Cuba's Ambassador to Pakistan expressed his grudge against Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal's "disrespectful" remarks about his nation, forcing the latter to explain his position on the issue. According to Express Tribune, this move comes after Iqbal on Sunday, said Pakistan wanted to become a strong country for which it needed a strong economy at the global level, adding that he did not want Pakistan to turn into Cuba or North Korea.

In a response to Iqbal's comments, Ambassador Caro tweeted: "Fortunately, Minister Ahsan Iqbal's disrespectful mention of Cuba in his press conference in Lahore does not represent and has nothing to do with Pakistanis' true respect and deep affection for Cuba." Following the ambassador's tweet, Iqbal clarified on Twitter that his remarks were "only in the context of foreign policy".

He said: "We have deep respect for the people of Cuba and deep affectionate relations with Cuba," The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

