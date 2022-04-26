Left Menu

Gunman kills 2 kindergartners in Central Russia

A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing at least two children and one adult before turning the gun on himself.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:36 IST
Gunman kills 2 kindergartners in Central Russia
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A gunman opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing at least two children and one adult before turning the gun on himself.

Regional authorities later confirmed that the shooting had taken place in the village of Veshkayma, reported Moscow Times.

Notably, Russia has been rocked by a series of deadly school and university shootings in recent years, prompting the authorities to crack down on online communities they blame for the incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022