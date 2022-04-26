Only 37 students enrolled in Imran's 'dream varsity' that receives millions of rupees in donations

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream institution, Al Qadir University, which is receiving millions of rupees in donations, has only 37 students enrolled in the so-called college. Constructed and launched with land donated by a real estate giant during Khan's rule in 2019, the University is run by a trust which includes trustees -- Imran Khan, Bushra Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Zaheer ud din Babar Awan, The News International reported.

Al Qadir management claims it is a university, but it has not yet been recognised by the Punjab Higher Education Department. It has so far been allowed to teach only one subject Bs-MS (Management Sciences) and can enrol maximum of 50 students with its affiliation with Government College University Punjab. All sorts of expenses were being taken care of by the donor as per their agreement. Al-Qadir institute also charged tuition fee from these students, as per the Pakistani publication.

Notably, from January 2021 to December 2021, trust received donations of 180 million rupees. From July 2020 to June 2021, the total income of the trust was 101 million rupees. However, the total expenditure including the salaries of the staff and workers was around rupees 8.58 million only, The News International reported. On March 12, 2021, Imran Khan launched plantation drive in Al Qadir University, Sohawa, Jhelum. On November 29, 2021, Imran Khan inaugurated university's academic blocks.

On April 22, 2020, Imran Khan as chairperson of Al Qadir Trust Islamabad wrote a letter to the joint sub registrar, Islamabad, informing him that Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan and Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari have been dropped or deleted from the trust. As part of the donation, the real estate company purchased land measuring 458 Kanals situated in Mouza Bakrala, Tehsil Sohawa, District Jhelum in the name of Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as custodian of Al Qadir Trust project and on 22 January 2021, after creation of the trust, Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari transferred this land in the name of the trust.

On March 2, 2022, a trust deed titled 'Endowment Fund for Al-Qadir Institute" was registered in the office of the sub-registrar Sohawa. The name of the trustees in this deed are "Bushra Khan, Farhat Shahzadi and Dr Arif Nazeer Butt while the author of this deed is Imran Khan. (ANI)

