UN chief condemns Karachi blast

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the attack at the University of Karachi in Pakistan that led to multiple deaths. Three Chinese nationals were among the four persons killed in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday. The blast occurred in a van near Confucius Institute -- a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.

"I can tell you the secretary-general strongly condemns the attack in Karachi today," said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson during the daily press briefing. The UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a quick recovery.

The UN spokesperson said UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, also strongly condemned the attack and was deeply saddened by the loss of life. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday condemned the blast inside the premises of a University in Karachi and assured that the "perpetrators will surely be brought to justice."

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of Chinese nationals. "I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice," Sharif said in a Tweet. (ANI)

