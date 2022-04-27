Left Menu

Israel's measures increase tension, undermine two-state solution: Palestinian PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday said that the Israeli measures in the Palestinian territories would increase tension and undermine the two-state solution.

ANI | Ramallah | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:33 IST
Israel's measures increase tension, undermine two-state solution: Palestinian PM
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Ramallah [Palestine], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday said that the Israeli measures in the Palestinian territories would increase tension and undermine the two-state solution. Shtayyeh made the remarks during a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in the West Bank city of Ramallah, to discuss bilateral relations and the political situation in the region, according to an official statement.

"The Israeli measures of accelerating the cycle of settlements, demolition of Palestinian homes, confiscation of land, the measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the daily raids on the West Bank towns are undermining the two-state solution," Shtayyeh said. He also referred to the economic and financial situations in the Palestinian territories, "which are completely linked to the Israeli measures and the Israeli control of the Palestinian resources."

Earlier Tuesday, Schallenberg met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki in Ramallah. At the end of their meeting, Al-Maliki told a news conference that the Palestinians are calling on the international community "to compel Israel to stop its violations and measures in the Palestinian territories, mainly in East Jerusalem." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

