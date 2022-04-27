Left Menu

Nepal bans import of 10 luxurious items including cars and diamonds

Nepal has put ban on the import of 10 different luxurious items issuing a notice in the Nepal Gazette which would remain in place through the incumbent fiscal year.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:09 IST
Nepal bans import of 10 luxurious items including cars and diamonds
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has put ban on the import of 10 different luxurious items issuing a notice in the Nepal Gazette which would remain in place through the incumbent fiscal year. The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies announced a ban on the import of chips, liquors, cigarettes and tobacco products, diamonds, mobile phones, colour television sets, SUVs, cars and vans, motorcycles, toys and playing cards.

The ban won't affect the import of raw materials for cigarettes and tobacco, mobile phones priced below USD 600, Color Television sets below 32 inches, motorcycles below 250 CC and ambulances. As per the notice, the ban would remain in place till the end of this fiscal year which ends in mid-July.

Since the first week of April, the central bank has barred commercial banks from issuing loans for the import of such luxury items. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022