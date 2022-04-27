Left Menu

Sri Lankan President says he's ready to establish all-party govt

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that he in principle is willing to form an all-party government with the political parties represented in Parliament.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:16 IST
Sri Lankan President says he's ready to establish all-party govt
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanaka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that he in principle is willing to form an all-party government with the political parties represented in Parliament. He conveyed this message to the leaders of political parties aligned with the Sri Lankan government.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the structure, the tenure and the portfolios of this all-party government have to be agreed upon after discussions, Xinhua News Agency reported. Rajapaksa said the proposed all-party government is to be established after the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

He has invited the leaders of political parties of the ruling coalition for a meeting on Friday. Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis with foreign debt estimated at USD 51 billion. The country appears to be on the edge of a "humanitarian crisis", according to the United Nations Development Programme, as its financial troubles grow, with rising food prices, and the country's coffers have run dry.

Several political parties of the ruling coalition and religious leaders have urged the Sri Lankan president to establish an all-party government to find a way out of the economic and political crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022