Left Menu

China flays passage of US warship in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese army on Wednesday slammed the transit of USS Sampson guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:17 IST
China flays passage of US warship in Taiwan Strait
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese army on Wednesday slammed the transit of USS Sampson guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi in a statement also accused the United States of undermining stability in the region.

The US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday and, according to the PLA, "hyped it [the passage] up publicly." "The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to 'Taiwan Independence' forces, deliberately undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," the PLA Eastern Theater Command said.

According to the statement, troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command tracked and monitored the US destroyer throughout the whole course. China continues to regard Taiwan as its province even after seven decades of separate governance.

Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers the Chinese sovereignty upon it indisputable under the so-called One-China principle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022