Unidentified gunmen kill five coal miners in Afghanistan

Five coal miners were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked them in the Samangan province of Afghanistan, said a media report citing local officials of the province. According to the local Taliban officials, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Kotal Regi area of the Dara-e-Sof district of the province bordering Balkh province, reported Khaama Press.

According to a report from a state-run news agency, the miners were initially robbed, following which they were shot by the unidentified attackers. All the victims reportedly belonged to the Hazara group, the original residents of the district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet, according to the media outlet. Meanwhile, recent incidents across Afghanistan that have resulted in the killings of tens of civilians have cast shadows on the Taliban's ability to secure the country.

A string of bombings across multiple cities in Afghanistan has prompted questions about Taliban claims of providing terror-free administration to the people of the war-torn country, while the global community is concerned about the resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan. Even as the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has repeatedly claimed victory and assured peace and stability in Afghanistan, a string of bombings and attacks across multiple cities proves otherwise, suggesting a dim future that lies ahead for roughly 40 million citizens.

The spate of attacks in recent times has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations, former Afghan politicians, as well as human rights groups, that have condemned the attacks as 'crimes against humanity'. (ANI)

