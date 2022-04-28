Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari reaches Dubai after name removed from ECL

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reached Dubai after his name was removed from the list of Exit Control List (ECL). PPP's co-chairman met his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari after reaching Dubai, ARY News reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also left for Saudi Arabia. Taking to Twitter, PM Sharif said that he and Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz will discuss wide-ranging matters.

"Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I will have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts," PM Sharif Tweeted. Recently, several high-profile names, including Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, were removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Last Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the newly formed government had brought about changes in the rules for having an individual's name on the ECL, and through it, several thousands of people will have their names removed from the list, Geo tv reported. He had said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to update the rules of including a person's name in the ECL.

"Therefore, with a quick pace, federal minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Asad Mehmood, Naveed Qamar, and Azam Nazeer Tarrar put forth their suggestions and the cabinet has approved it," Sanaullah had said. According to government sources, the names of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal have also been removed from the ECL.

Sources added that the process of removing names from the ECL under the new policy will continue for the next few days. As per local media reports, the names of more than 100 political personalities have been removed.The names were placed on the ECL on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).Exit Control List (ECL) is an ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan who have been involved in any economic crime involving government funds, mass corruption, or misuse of authority. (ANI)

