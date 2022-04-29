Malaysia reports 2,935 new COVID-19 infections

Malaysia logged 2,935 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total case to 4,443,318, according to the Health Ministry. According to the data released on the Malaysian ministry's website, nine new imported cases and 2,926 local transmissions were reported.

The country also reported 10 deaths after which the total death case mounted to 35,536, Xinhua reported. The ministry reported 7,585 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,354,006.

Malaysia's total active cases are 53, 776 out of which 84 are being held in intensive care and 56 of those are in the need of assisted breathing. The country reported 32,106 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 85 per cent of the population have received at least one dose while 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated. And 49.1 per cent have received boosters, reported Xinhua.

On Wednesday, Malaysia reported 3,471 new COVID-19 infections. The country has reported 10 new imported cases and 3,461 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. (ANI)

