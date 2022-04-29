Restructuring of Sri Lanka's domestic debt not on top priority: Central Bank Governor

Sri Lanka's central bank governor has said domestic debt in the form of government securities and development bonds will not be restructured as restructuring external debt is a top priority for the island nation. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe also provided an update on the progress made during the recent discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Addressing a meeting of the Committee of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, he said progress has been made towards establishing a macro-fiscal policy framework and initiating structural reforms. The central bank governor also expressed confidence that a staff-level agreement with the IMF is likely to be reached within the next two months.

Weerasinghe announced that additional measures will be implemented to address urgent economic concerns. The measures include introducing regulations to encourage the U.S. dollar flows currently transacting in the informal market to be channelled through the formal banking system.

As a result of policy measures already introduced by the central bank and the government, he is of the view that expenditure on imports will be declining further to more sustainable levels. Sri Lanka is going through an economic crisis brought about by foreign currency shortages and it halted external debt repayment on April 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)