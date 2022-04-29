India at UNSC briefing opposes use of chemical weapons under any circumstances

On the 25th anniversary of Chemical Weapons Convention, Indian Diplomat and Counsellor at UN, Pratik Mathur, said that India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at anytime and under any circumstances. His remarks came at the United Nations Security Council briefing on Syria (Chemical Weapons). "We support the collective efforts by all parties to ensure that the credibility and integrity of this convention is maintained to the fullest. India is against the use of Chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at anytime and under any circumstances," he said.

"We have taken note of the contents of the latest monthly report by Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. We have also noted the monthly submission made by Syria detailing measures undertaken to implement its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. We encourage continued engagement between Syria and the OPCW technical secretariat to resolve the outstanding issues," he added. He also expressed hope that the 25th round of consultations between the declaration assessment team and the Syrian national authority will be organized at the earliest.

"Today marks the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention. India attaches high importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention and stands for its full, effective and non-discrimantory implementation," he noted. "India has consistently maintained that any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible and objective. Such an investigation should follow scrupulously, provisions and procedures embedded in the convention and in conformity with the delicate balance of power and responsibility enshrined under it, to establish facts and reach evidence based conclusion," said the Indian Diplomat.

He noted that India has also been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons including in the region. "The reports of Accountability for crimes committed by Da'esh (UNITAD) have also referred to the repeated deployment of Chemical Weapons by UN proscribed terrorist groups and those affiliated to ISIL against civilian population between 2014 and 2016. The international community collective fight against terrorism will be strengthened by accountability for the grave and inhumane acts of terror committed by terrorists. India has made a contribution of USD 200, 000 to support Accountability for crimes committed by Da'esh (UNITAD) investigations. India continues to believe that progress of other tracks would also help in facilitating over all political peace process in Syria," he added. (ANI)

