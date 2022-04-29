Former Pak Dy Speaker Suri lodges FIR after being attacked by 'PML-N activists'

Pakistan's former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri has filed an FIR with Islamabad police on Friday after being allegedly attacked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists in Islamabad over derogatory slogans raised against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation in Saudi Arabia. According to the former deputy speaker, PML-N activists and guards of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti carried out the attack on him when he reached a hotel located at Kohsar Market for Sehri. Qasim was not hurt during the scuffle however several of his associates got injured, reported ARY News.

Suri registered the case at Kohsar police station while saying that he went to Kohsar market for having Sehri with his friends. The Former Deputy Speaker said that he could identify those who attacked him and his associates. This comes at a time when the Shehbaz delegation, who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, received a "wonderful welcome" as they entered Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.

A viral video has been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi. After the incident, it was reported that police arrested them for violating sanctity. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on his maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom. (ANI)

