Pak: Former Interior Minister's nephew held in connection with Masjid-e-Nabawi incident

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested on Sunday at Islamabad airport in connection with the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident. In the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, protesters had raised slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation, Geo TV reported.

Ahmed confirmed his nephew's arrest, saying that he just landed in Pakistan after performing the Umrah when he was nabbed. He further said, "None of us was in Saudi Arabia, but cases were still registered [against us]. Residences are being raided after the registration of the cases."

Ahmed said that people could harass them (PM and his delegation) whenever they wanted. It is worth mentioning that the former Interior Minister is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's close aide.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Saudi Arabia police arrested five Pakistani nationals for "abusing and insulting" members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madina. The spokesperson of the Madina Police said that the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities after completing the legal procedures, reported Geo TV, citing Saudi Publication Saudi Gazette.

"Their actions contradict the sanctity of the place and impact the safety of visitors and worshippers," the Spokesperson was quoted as saying by Geo TV. A viral video is in circulation on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor (thieves)" slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others. According to the Pakistani newspaper, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted Imran Khan for the protest.

"I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the (Pakistani) society," The Express Tribune quoted Aurangzeb as saying. This comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on his maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)