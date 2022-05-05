Sri Lanka: Pedestrian hit by MP's car, dies

A Sri Lankan pedestrian lost his life at Mampuri on Palavi, on Wednesday, after he got hit allegedly by Puttalam District Muslim Congress Parliamentarian, Ali Sabri's motor vehicle. The victim, 46-year-old Simion Benedict Dickson, resident of Manthivu in Puttalam died, soon after he was admitted to Puttalam base hospital, reported the Daily Mirror.

The Norochcholai police confirmed that the parliamentarian was inside the vehicle when the incident took place. Further investigations revealed that the MP's vehicle knocked the pedestrian over while he was attempting to cross the street. According to the police, the MP's car was being driven at an excessive speed when the accident occurred. The driver's haphazard driving was the reason for Dickson's death, reported the Daily Mirror. Post the accident, the driver was taken into custody.

Further, the Puttalam Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Division handed over further investigations of the accident to the Puttalam police. (ANI)

