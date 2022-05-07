Left Menu

Better ties with Russia could ensure cheap gas and wheat, says Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the country had better ties with Russia, then Moscow could have ensured cheap gas and wheat for the country.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image).
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the country had better ties with Russia, then Moscow could have ensured cheap gas and wheat for the country. While addressing a virtual session to overseas Pakistanis, Imran Khan said that Pakistan's foreign policy should be designed in its own interests, ARY News reported.

In the virtual session, Imran Khan paid tribute to overseas Pakistanis for protesting against the alleged foreign conspiracy. "Our foreign policy should be designed in accordance with our national interests. I wanted a foreign policy only in favour of Pakistanis. We should not sacrifice our country for the foreign policy of any other country," he said.

Imran Khan said that they wanted cheap gas and wheat from Russia. He further said that Moscow agreed to provide gas and wheat at a 30 per cent lesser price, reported ARY News. Referring to Pakistan and US relationship, Imran Khan said that he had good ties with Donald Trump but Americans wanted to force others to follow their orders.

"One of our rulers [Pervez Musharraf] had joined the war on terror after a threatening call. We have nothing to do with the war on terror," he added. Imran Khan said that the US had demanded military bases from Pakistan once again but he rejected their demand. "All problems had been started after I rejected to give military bases to the US. Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan facilitated the US to topple our government," he added.

Imran Khan slammed the present government over the inflation and said that the prices of essential commodities and others are now touching new record levels as compared to the PTI-led government, as reported by ARY News. PTI Chairman asked the overseas Pakistanis to raise questions from their politicians. He also said that overseas Pakistanis should write letters to their politicians in foreign countries or run social media campaigns. (ANI)

