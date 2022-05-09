Left Menu

Chinese vice premier reiterates dynamic zero-COVID policy

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday reiterated the country's adherence to the dynamic zero-COVID policy and called for efforts to consolidate hard-won achievements in fighting COVID-19.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:33 IST
Chinese vice premier reiterates dynamic zero-COVID policy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday reiterated the country's adherence to the dynamic zero-COVID policy and called for efforts to consolidate hard-won achievements in fighting COVID-19. Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference of the State Council on the COVID-19 response.

An outbreak should be stamped out as soon as it is detected to ensure the epidemic is manageable and controllable, said Sun. She urged agility in epidemic monitoring and early warning and stressed the availability of nucleic acid testing within 15 minutes walk in big cities.

Highlighting preparedness in terms of quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals, Sun said that such facilities must be built to a high standard so that they can be put into use within 24 hours when necessary. Precaution measures for COVID-19 should be part of the daily routine at construction sites, schools, nursing homes and old urban areas, among other places, Sun said, urging continuous efforts in promoting vaccination among senior residents and other vulnerable groups. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022