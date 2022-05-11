Left Menu

Azerbaijan sees steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has seen a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases and death rate since March this year, with only 13 new cases reported on Wednesday taking its total to 792,651.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:19 IST
Azerbaijan sees steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], May 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Azerbaijan has seen a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases and death rate since March this year, with only 13 new cases reported on Wednesday taking its total to 792,651. According to the country's Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on COVID-19 prevention and control, three more patients were recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 782,872.

No related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Azerbaijan has administered a total of 13,674,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Task Force.

In April, the country's authorities announced that fully vaccinated people arriving in Azerbaijan would no longer have to take PCR tests, and travel restrictions were also eased for all domestic flights with travellers no longer having to take pre-departure tests. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022