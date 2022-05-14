Left Menu

Jen Psaki leaves role as White House press secretary

Jen Psaki left her role as the White House press secretary on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 13:05 IST
Jen Psaki leaves role as White House press secretary
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Jen Psaki left her role as the White House press secretary on Friday. "I want to say thank you to the president and the first lady. They entrusted me in serving in this role for the last 15 months," Psaki said during her last briefing at the White House.

She also extended appreciation to the White House's press team, as well as to reporters in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room. The appearance was Psaki's 224th White House briefing over her tenure that began the day Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president in January 2021.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House press secretary, becoming both the first African American and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position. As an assistant to the U.S. president, the White House press secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration's activities and agenda. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

