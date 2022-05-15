Left Menu

Venkaiah Naidu reaches UAE to pay respect to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday reached the UAE to pay respect to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:02 IST
Venkaiah Naidu reaches UAE to pay respect to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday reached UAE to pay respect to the President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Twitter/Arindam Bagchi). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday reached the UAE to pay respect to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday. "Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrives in Abu Dhabi to pay respects to HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Late President of UAE," tweeted Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Saturday.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem," MEA said in its statement. "The two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas," the statement added.

Earlier, the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE convened to elect the new President, who will hold office for a five-year term before being eligible for re-election. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected the new president, by the members of the Federal Supreme Council.

PM Modi extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon being elected as the President of the UAE while expressing confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries would continue to grow in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

