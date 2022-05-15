G7 reiterates ISIS, Al-Qaeda continue to pose threat on global scale

London [UK], May 15 (ANI) The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Saturday reiterated that Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda continue to pose threat on a global scale after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year. The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, met in a fundamentally changed strategic and security environment, reported The Frontier Post.

The G7 nations are concerned over developments in Afghanistan since the forceful takeover by the Taliban. "We reiterate our strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reaffirm our commitment to contribute to the international efforts aimed at preventing and fighting terrorism, in particular our collective efforts against Daesh (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and their affiliated groups, which continue to pose a threat on a global scale," read the declaration.

They stressed that all counter-terrorism measures must be conducted in full compliance with international law, including international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international refugee law, as applicable. "We remain committed to address the factors that can contribute to terrorism, including political and socio-economic instability, and to adopt a whole-of-government, whole-of-society and gender-responsive approach in our counter-terrorism efforts. We are committed to fostering international action and cooperation to fight terrorist financing and money laundering and call for the full implementation of the FATF standards and relevant UNSC resolutions," added the declaration.

They further committed to strengthening the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1540 by all UN member states - a measure aimed at preventing non-state actors from acquiring nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, their means of delivery, and related materials, reported The Frontier Post. "The upcoming comprehensive review and resolution renewal provide a unique opportunity to reiterate that 1540 remains the most important multilateral tool to prevent non-state actors from acquiring nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, their means of delivery, and related materials," read the declaration.

Speaking on the present condition of Afghanistan, the group was alarmed by the systemic abuse of human rights, especially those of women and girls and members of ethnic and religious minority groups, and of the growing denial of fundamental freedoms. "We remain worried about the persistent lack of political inclusivity and representative governance, the dire economic, humanitarian and social situation and the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan. We are united in our strong condemnation of the ongoing violence with recurring terrorist attacks targeting, among others, members of ethnic and religious minorities and in particular members of the Shia/Hazara community and of the terrorist threat emanating from Afghan soil for neighbouring countries and beyond," added the declaration.

G7 called upon the Taliban to ensure the essential basis for long-term social, economic and political stability with meaningful efforts towards inclusive and representative governance, rule of law and civil society; with full respect for political, social, economic, cultural and educational rights, including those of women, girls and members of minority groups; and with adherence to the commitments made in the Doha agreement and to provide safety to the people of Afghanistan. "We reiterate our request to the Taliban to urgently reverse their decision denying Afghan girls equal access to secondary education and call resolutely to revoke the recent announcement on women's appearance in public along with new punishments for family members to enforce compliance with these restrictions, which represent further serious restrictions on fundamental freedoms for women and girls," said the declaration. (ANI)

