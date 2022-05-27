Singapore reports 3,830 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,830 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,290,046. Of the new cases, 418 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,412 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 404 were local transmissions and 14 were imported cases. Among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,306 local transmissions and 106 imported cases, respectively. A total of 323 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with seven cases in intensive care units.One more patient has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,383, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

