UNAMA urges Taliban to stop harassing journalists

Amid the increasing atrocities against women journalists in Afghanistan, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called out the Taliban to stop harassing journalists and end extremely harsh and severe measures. "Harassment and violence against journalists in Afghanistan continue. UNAMA reiterates its call to the Taliban to release all detained media workers and end draconian measures, including arbitrary detentions and threats against journalists and press," tweeted UNAMA.

Additionally, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) demanded that the Taliban be held accountable for the torture of journalist Roman Karimi and for the detention of his driver, reported Khaama Press. On May 19, while reporting a women's demonstration, Roman Karimi and his driver were detained and tortured by the Taliban.

The Taliban should immediately release the detained journalists and investigate the attack on Roman Karimi and the detention of his driver, adding that arbitrary detention and torture of Journalists in Afghanistan is an indicator of the nation's deteriorating media environment, Khaama Press reported, quoting Asia Program Coordinator for Committee to Protect Journalists, Steven Butler. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

At least 80 journalists have been detained and tortured by the Taliban since the organization took control of the Afghan soil in August last year, Khaama Press reported, citing Afghanistan Journalists Center. Over 45 percent of journalists have quit since the Taliban assumed power, the report added.

The ever-increasing restrictions against media in Afghanistan have also drawn widespread criticism globally with the United Nations (UN) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) decrying the arrests, demanding the Taliban stop harassing local journalists and stifling freedom of speech through continued detentions and threats. (ANI)

