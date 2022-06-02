Fighting poverty, protecting environment can work together: German policy paper

On the occasion of the Stockholm+50 summit which is starting Thursday, a report by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) for the German Environment Ministry shows that a decent living for all people and better protection of nature and climate are not conflicting targets and that fighting poverty and protecting the environment can only work together. "A decent living for all people and better protection of nature and climate aren't conflicting targets, a new scientific analysis highlights. Development goals such as reduced poverty and inequality, better health and education, and a secure supply of food and energy on the one hand interact closely with stabilizing the climate and preserving biodiversity on the other. Only together can these goals be achieved, shows a report by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) for the German Environment Ministry on the occasion of the Stockholm+50 summit which is starting today," read the PIK press release.

Notably, Stockholm+50 meet is set to be convened by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on June 2-3 in Stockholm, Sweden to commemorate 50 years since the 1972 UN conference on the human environment. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted on Tuesday, "In 1972, the world made a declaration at the same place to protect (the planet). Today, 50 years later, we stand at an inflection point. Urgent, collective global action with the spirit of equity is required more than ever before... Over the next three days in Stockholm, will be participating in deliberations on climate action and related aspects with representatives from world over and present India's side on all issues."

Yadav reached Sweden on Wednesday and participated in a high-level dialogue under the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT). He participated in a session on BRS Conventions for moving towards a life cycle management of chemicals and wastes. Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm (BRS) Conventions are multilateral agreements, which work to protect human health and environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.

India has recently ratified seven Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) under Stockholm Convention and is updating the National Implementation Plan for the management of POPs. Lead author Bjoern Soergel explained, "If we heat up Earth and destroy nature, this will directly threaten our prosperity and livelihoods, and the poorer people in our country and worldwide will be particularly hard hit."

"Climate impacts such as weather extremes or consequences of nature degradation increase risks for example to agriculture, affecting farmers' incomes, food prices, and ultimately everyone's nutrition and health," he added. Conversely, putting a price on CO2 emissions and phasing out climate-damaging fossil fuel subsidies can both reduce emissions, thus limiting warming, and generate government revenues.

These revenues can be used to make direct cash transfers to people to compensate for rising energy and food prices; in Germany, for instance, this could lead to a net financial gain for the poorer half of the population. Especially in countries of the global South, carbon pricing revenues can also finance urgently needed investments in infrastructure, health care or education.

Further, if the right incentives were set in food and agricultural policy, for instance towards a diet with less meat, less land consumption, lower emissions and less use of artificial fertilizers, this could ultimately benefit everyone -- healthy people on a healthy planet, said the release. Carbon pricing could reduce emissions and generate the revenue needed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"None of this is simple," emphasizes co-author Ottmar Edenhofer, director of PIK. "Fifty years after the UN Stockholm Summit on the Human Environment, the challenges of equitable sustainable development are more pronounced than ever. However, our model calculations also show the opportunities of strong and comprehensive climate, environmental and social policies. In some countries, for instance India, carbon pricing could raise a good portion of the funds needed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. On the other hand, many African countries in particular need billions of euros in support of this," he added.

"We have to acknowledge that there is no free lunch," Edenhofer said concluding, "Either we continue paying for the damage to climate and nature, and ultimately for human suffering. Or we start to pay for the solutions." (ANI)

