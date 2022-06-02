Left Menu

India-Israel cooperation to be built in line with PM Modi's 'Make in India' vision

India and Israel's cooperation will be built in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" vision.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:57 IST
India-Israel cooperation to be built in line with PM Modi's 'Make in India' vision
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel's cooperation will be built in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" vision. The intent was reiterated in a joint declaration marking 30 years of Israel-India relations during the visit of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit to India.

Gantz was hosted by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and met with a celebratory Honor Guard. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening defense ties. During the bilateral discussion, the Ministers declared their intention to further develop defense cooperation between the countries in a manner that harnesses Israel's technological advance and operational experience, together with India's extraordinary development and production capabilities. Cooperation between the countries would be in line with Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" vision.

"India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism. By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries," said Benny Gantz. Gantz began his official visit to India on Thursday by honoring fallen troops at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Following the morning ceremony, Minister Gantz was hosted by his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, as the countries mark 30 years of official diplomatic ties and defense cooperation.

The parties reiterated their commitment to deepening and expanding defense cooperation by presenting a vision for future collaboration, outlined in a joint declaration, read the joint declaration. On the Israeli side, the meeting was attended by Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon, Chief of Staff to Israel's Minister of Defense Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig Gen Yaki Dolf, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas and Israel's Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller.

The Ministers conducted a discussion that covered topics including strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint R&D. They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Israel's Directorate for Defense R&D. which will enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between the countries, added the declaration.

Lastly, the Ministers discussed partnerships within the Government-to-Government framework, military training, and technological cooperation with a focus on UAVs and defensive capabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022