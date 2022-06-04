India to contest for re-election to Int'l Telecommunications Union Council

A member since 1869, India is contesting re-election, to the International Telecommunications Union Council (ITU), for the term 2023-2026, the government said on Saturday. "India is contesting, for re-election, to the ITU Council, for the term 2023-2026. India has been a member of ITU since 1869 and has been continuously participating, actively in the works, and activities of the Union, and has been contributing, to the fullest possible extent, in the growth and development, of Telecom/ICTs, for the benefit of the global community," the government said in a media statement.

Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications during the World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022 said, "India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of global digital transformation, achieving excellence in development, and use of Information and Communication Technologies." Devusinh Chauhan led the Indian delegation at WSIS 2022 from May 31 to June 3, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland.

WSIS is co-organized by International Telecommunications Union (ITU), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in close collaboration with all WSIS Action Line co-facilitators and other UN organizations. Speaking at the reception for introducing India's Radio Regulations Board (RRB) Candidate and ITU Council candidature of India for re-election, Devusinh Chauhan said that India shares the dream, and vision of ITU, to realize the world, as a connected society, and enabling information and communications technology (ICTs), to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Proposing the name of M. Revathi, as India's candidate for Member, RRB, the Minister said that Revathi, has a proven track record, of professional expertise, leadership capabilities, commitment to delivering time-bound tasks, systematic problem-solving capability, and framing regulations, for inclusive ICT development. Devusinh Chauhan reiterated India's firm commitment, to contribute to the realization, of the ITU's goals and appealed to the participants, to support, India's candidature, for ITU Council, and Revathi's candidature, for RRB.

During the event, the Minister participated in several sessions including a High-Level policy session on "Bridging the Digital Divide", a Ministerial Round Table meeting on ICT for well-being, inclusion, and resilience, and a High-level Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence (AI). While delivering a high-level policy statement on the digital divide, he apprised the global forum about the Indian Government's initiatives like Bharatnet to cover all 6 lakh villages, umbrella mobile coverage for all villages, high-speed internet access to all, and many other initiatives. Also apprised that India successfully got a customized standard approved which will help in spreading 5G in rural areas. (ANI)

