UN says 14 million Ukrainians flee homes amid conflict

Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to United Nations (UN) estimates. Most of those displaced are women and children, Xinhua reported citing a statement by Amin Awad, assistant secretary-general and United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine.

The conflict has left 15.7 million Ukrainians in need of humanitarian support, with some of them lacking access to water and electricity, the statement said. Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, the UN has provided immediate humanitarian aid to some eight million people across Ukraine, including in besieged cities in the east of the country, the UN official said.

The UN warned that the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine may further exacerbate in winter. Earlier on Wednesday, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said nearly 100 days of the war in Ukraine have brought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II.

Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting. Based on reports verified by OHCHR, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine - mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas. Civilian infrastructure on which children depend continues to be damaged or destroyed; this so far includes at least 256 health facilities and one in six UNICEF-supported 'Safe Schools' in the country's east.

Hundreds of other schools across the country have also been damaged. Conditions for children in eastern and southern Ukraine where fighting has intensified are increasingly desperate, according to the UN agency. (ANI)

