Jigra negotiating with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan returns from Kabul without breakthrough

A 57-member jirga of notable tribal leaders negotiating with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has returned to Pakistan without any major breakthrough over the group's demand for the reversal of FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn newspaper reported citing a member of the jirga. The jirga consists of tribal elders, politicians, and parliamentarians who met with senior TTP leaders at Kabul's Inter-Continental Hotel for two days and held threadbare discussions over demands, including the most contentious issue of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)'s merger.

"We neither have the mandate to commit to undoing it, nor do we sincerely think it would be possible to undo it, given the broad political support including that of a larger section of the tribal people," the member said, Dawn newspaper. He said that the jirga sought three months' time for mutual consultation and discussions with important stakeholders, including political and military leadership, to frame proposals to address some of their concerns within the Constitutional framework.

"We can meet in between and will continue to remain in touch to exchange ideas but the three months' timeframe is for us to complete our work within this time period," the member said. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister for Interior, said that the end of TTP's conflict with Pakistan was in Afghanistan's best interests, the member said.

"Any attack from this side irks Pakistan, which creates problems for us with our neighbour and such incidents have international ramifications for the Islamic emirate", the member quoted Haqqani as saying, Dawn reported. Jirga's role is "very important" in view of tribal traditions that are respected by both sides, former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukatullah Khan had told Dawn. "We are hopeful our efforts will produce results," he said.

Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan will continue taking steps, including engagement with interim Afghan authorities and others, to have peaceful and stable borders. Talking about the peace talks with TTP, he said that the objective of this exercise is peace, and "we hope that it leads to an outcome that ends violence by these groups".

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday welcomed the ceasefire extension by the outlawed TTP under the ongoing negotiations, which began in October 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)