Putin offers condolences to Iranian President after train crash

Moscow [Russia], June 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and expressed his condolences in connection with the railway accident that claimed human lives, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Earlier, media reported that the death toll from a train derailment in Iran had reached 21, with more than 80 people injured. According to the media, the derailment could have occurred as a result of a collision between a train and an excavator. The tragedy occurred in the province of South Khorasan. According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the province, there were about 430 passengers on the train.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences in connection with the railway accident that took place this morning in Iran, which claimed human lives," the statement says. Putin and Raisi noted the need to continue diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. They also highly appreciated the achieved level of relations between the two countries and expressed their mutual intention to strengthen them. (ANI/Sputnik)

