Left Menu

Osprey aircraft crashes in California: Pentagon

A V-22 Osprey aircraft, with no nuclear material on board, crashed in southern California on Wednesday, a Marine Corps spokesperson told Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2022 05:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 05:15 IST
Osprey aircraft crashes in California: Pentagon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A V-22 Osprey aircraft, with no nuclear material on board, crashed in southern California on Wednesday, a Marine Corps spokesperson told Sputnik. The spokesperson added that he could not confirm any casualties as a result of the crash, however, as per local media, at least four people on board the Marine Corps aircraft are dead.

"I can confirm there was a V-22 (Osprey) crash in Glamis, California. There was no nuclear material on board. We don't have any additional information," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. An aircraft belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based out of San Diego, California crashed about 30 miles north of the Mexican border, near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed on its Facebook page, Sputnik reported, citing sources.

The responder's radio calls from the scene indicated there may have been nuclear materials on board the helicopter, Sputnik added to which the Marine Corps later responded and debunked the speculations, saying in a statement that "contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022