Left Menu

South Korea reports 9,315 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 9,315 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,209,650, the health authorities said Friday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 09:16 IST
South Korea reports 9,315 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 9,315 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,209,650, the health authorities said Friday. The daily caseload was down from 12,161 the previous day and lower than 12,538 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,699. Among the new cases, 34 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,213.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 107, up to one from the previous day. A total of 18 more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 24,341. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
2
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
3
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022