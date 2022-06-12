Left Menu

Turkey sees 3rd fuel hike in a week amid currency depreciation

Turkish consumers on Saturday were struck by the third round of fuel price hikes in a week, as a volatile Turkish currency took its toll on the economy, which relies largely on imports.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 12-06-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 01:34 IST
Turkey sees 3rd fuel hike in a week amid currency depreciation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkish consumers on Saturday were struck by the third round of fuel price hikes in a week, as a volatile Turkish currency took its toll on the economy, which relies largely on imports. The per litre gasoline price rose by 2.18 liras (about 0.12 US dollars) to nearly 28.5 liras across the country, Birgun daily reported, reflecting an almost 268 per cent increase in fuel prices compared with a year ago.

The Turkish lira meanwhile is on the way to reaching an all-time low it set in late December last year, with one dollar traded at 17.12 Turkish liras on Saturday. The currency's dramatic decline comes together with ever-increasing inflation, which saw a 24-year high in May. The lira had briefly hit its record low of around 18 in late December 2021 when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his government would keep cutting interest rates to sustain the economy.

Erdogan said earlier this week that Turkey will further cut interest rates as a way to increase production and exports. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022