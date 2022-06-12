Left Menu

Lebanon condemns Israeli attack on Damascus airport

Lebanon on Sunday condemned the Israeli missile attack on Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital that has damaged facilities and forced flights to a halt, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 12-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Beirut [Lebanon], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon on Sunday condemned the Israeli missile attack on Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital that has damaged facilities and forced flights to a halt, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the attack targeted a vital civilian facility, calling it an "affirmation of Israel's aggressiveness and its interventionist policies in the region."

It affirmed Lebanon's support for Syria to confront the repeated Israeli aggressions.Syria on Friday suspended all flights to and from the Damascus airport following the overnight Israeli missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

