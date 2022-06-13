Malaysia reports 1,571 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,571 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,526,298, according to the health ministry. There is one new imported case, with 1,570 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,712. The ministry reported 1,887 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,468,191.

There are 22,395 active cases, with 26 being held in intensive care and 15 of those in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 7,387 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 85.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

