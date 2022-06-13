Left Menu

Israeli envoy calls on CM Adityanath, discusses international partnership in key areas

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on Monday met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and discussed international partnership in numerous key areas.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 16:47 IST
Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon (ANI).
Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on Monday met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and discussed international partnership in numerous key areas. "Our delegation had a very good meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. We discussed international cooperation in water, agriculture and other fields like security, COVID, and more," Ambassador Gilon said.

India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Regular Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. India and Israel are celebrating 30 years of the upgradation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations in 2022. The political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking. On November 2, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, UK.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar paid an official visit to Israel on October 17-21, 2021, on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid. Prime Minister Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister on July 4-6, 2017 during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership.

The then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a return visit to India on January 14-19, 2018. Joint statements were issued during both visits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

