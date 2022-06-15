Left Menu

Jaishankar, Spanish counterpart discuss growing defence, economic ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with his Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares here on Wednesday and discussed growing engagements in political and defence domains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:57 IST
Jaishankar, Spanish counterpart discuss growing defence, economic ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in New Delhi on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with his Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares here on Wednesday and discussed growing engagements in political and defence domains. The two leaders also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.

"Warm and productive discussions with Foreign Minister @jmalbares of Spain. Discussed our growing engagements in political, defense, economic and cultural domains. Envisage enhanced collaboration to support self-reliance and resilient supply chains," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, North Africa and South Asia. Agreed to work closely in multilateral forums," he added.

This is the first official visit of the Spanish Foreign Minister to India. A statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that Albares will hold talks with his Indian counterpart on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

The bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain in 2017. "Albares's visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various areas including trade, defence, science and technology, innovation, climate, and culture sectors," the MEA statement said.

The Union Cabinet has last year approved the signing of an agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022