Singapore reports 3,906 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,906 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,352,681.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:40 IST
Singapore reports 3,906 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore reported 3,906 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,352,681.

Of the new cases, 3,536 were local transmissions and 370 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 370 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,536 through ART (antigen rapid test), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 240 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with two cases in intensive care units.No death was reported due to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 1,401, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

