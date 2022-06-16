Nepal's Narcotics Control Bureau nabs 7 foreign nationals with 51kg heroin

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal Police has apprehended seven foreign nationals with 51 kilograms of prohibited heroin on different dates from the national capital. As per the press release from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), those apprehended are nationals from South Africa. "They were arrested from Tribhuwan International Airport and Thamel areas earlier this week," the bureau said in a release.

In the press conference held at the bureau, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Jeevan Kumar Shrestha said, "Seven South African women were arrested after the bureau monitored and investigated several areas around Tribhuvan International Airport and Thamel for long. The arrested arrived in Kathmandu from Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways flights on several dates." According to the police, 49 kg of white heroin and 2 kg of brown heroin were seized from them. In order to smuggle the banned substance into the Himalayan Nation from Johannesburg in South Africa, the perpetrators had created a false button on their luggage.

The illegal market value of the seized drug is about 1.2 billion Nepali Rupees.The bureau said police are preparing file a case against the arrested in line with the Narcotics Control Act by obtaining a remand of seven days from the Kathmandu District Court for investigation. "As per our preliminary investigation, it was being smuggled into India as the quantity of the seized items are not consumed wholly in Nepal," Superintendent Shrestha said. (ANI)

