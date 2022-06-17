New Zealand reports 4,869 new COVID-19 cases

Wellington [New Zealand], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 4,869 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. Among the new community infections, 1,478 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 64 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border. Currently, 370 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,258,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

