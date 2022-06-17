Left Menu

New Zealand reports 4,869 new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand recorded 4,869 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 10:56 IST
New Zealand reports 4,869 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 4,869 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. Among the new community infections, 1,478 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 64 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border. Currently, 370 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,258,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022