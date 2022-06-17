Left Menu

China to host 14th BRICS Summit on June 23

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be hosting the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be hosting the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the foreign ministry announced, "President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23. The Summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of 'Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development'."

President Xi Jinping will host the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing on June 24, he added. The Dialogue will also be held virtually under the theme "Foster a Global Development Partnership for the New Era to Jointly Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

BRICS leaders and leaders of relevant emerging markets and developing countries will attend the event, Hua stated. Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum virtually and deliver a keynote speech on June 22, his statement further read.

BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

