Casio contributing to math Education in Indonesia

Japanese company Casio's scientific calculators are being used by children in a school in Indonesia's capital Jakarta for solving difficult math problems.Japanese Company Casio is contributing in different ways to improve education in countries around the world with its "GAKUHAN" project wherein scientific calculators are being provided to teachers and students in schools."Since 2016, we have been promoting "GAKUHAN" activity in earnest, and so far, we have been focusing on a teacher to train using scientific calculators and consolidating exploration-type mathematics classes. Currently, "Edu-Port Nippon" project is being promoted mainly in Jakarta," said Takuto Kimura, Official, Casio Singapore.Casio has collaborated with a Japanese education project "EDU-Port Nippon" for supporting talented students in Indonesia. Casio's pilot classes are highly evaluated in Indonesian education.

"Casio's research is very good because it covers how we use a calculator and also Inquiry-Based Learning for Mathematics. In EDU-Port activity with Casio, the calculator was used as a tool for an experiment. The results were very positive because it appeared that the students were not only able to obtain or to collect data, but they were also able to do reasoning, data processing and analysing, so at the end they could find the mathematical concept. In this case, a very positive thing is that children can be actively involved in the learning process. They find the concept on their own so they can understand it more easily and remember it longer. Furthermore, it is not only about understanding mathematical concepts but also about thinking skills. Students will be better at reasoning where they can process and analyse data, and then draw a conclusion based on the data. All of these are in line with the Government's idea which is to improve students' reasoning skills and also with the government's campaign which is to improve critical thinking skills as measured in Pisa," said Dr. ARIYABI WIJAYA, Yogyakarta State University.

"Through the pilot class, we will properly report and share the usefulness report for the exploration-type education of scientific calculators, which will continue to be accumulated in the future, to the Indonesian Ministry of Education and other educators. As a result, exploration classes using scientific calculators will become more established in Indonesia's future education, which will improve students' ability to solve problems. We hope to contribute greatly to the production of industrial human resources that will lead Indonesian society in the future," said Takuto Kimura, Casio Singapore.Casio is providing scientific calculators to educational sites around the world to help teachers in developing leaders and fulfilling dreams of a number of children. (ANI)

