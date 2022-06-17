Left Menu

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of Pakistan

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of Pakistan on Friday with the epicenter located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, reported Samaa TV citing National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:37 IST
5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of Pakistan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of Pakistan on Friday with the epicenter located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, reported Samaa TV citing National Seismic Monitoring Centre. As per the earthquake monitoring centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake which struck on Friday was located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at the depth of 218 kilometres.

Notably, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre is managed by Pakistan Meteorological Department. Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bannu, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Attock and Hazara Division.

According to the Pakistani media outlet, no casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022