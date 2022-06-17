Job losses in Afghanistan projected to touch 900,000 by mid-2022

As Afghanistan continues to remain under the grip of severe unemployment, a projection warns that the job losses due to the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban are estimated to reach 700,000 and 900,000 by mid-2022. The estimation was given out in a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) which provides independent and objective oversight of Afghanistan reconstruction projects and activities.

This comes after SIGAR, in an earlier report, warned of increasing unemployment in Afghanistan, reported Afghanistan's local media outlet, Tolo News. Citing Gallup's recent survey which was conducted in August-September 2021, SIGAR said, "A record-high 89 per cent of Afghans surveyed said their local economies were getting worse, 75% reported not having enough money for food in the previous 12 months, and 58% reported they did not have enough money for adequate shelter."

Pakistan local media outlet spoke with the laid-off workers and all of them shared their personal accounts. One of the laid-off workers, Lutfullah was previously working in a ministry. However, due to the bad state of the economy and the subsequent personal financial crisis, Lutfullah is now forced to work as a taxi driver. "We are seven people. This taxi is not mine. I pay 300 Afs to the owner and just make barely 80 to 100 for myself," he said. In its report, SIGAR wrote, "Women are particularly impacted, with female employment levels projected to decrease by 21% by mid-2022, compared to levels before the Taliban takeover. Women accounted for 17% of Afghanistan's labour force in 2020."

Speaking on Afghanistan's economy which is in the doldrums, Nazifa Azimi, a former employee of the Ministry of Women Affairs, said, "The economy has deteriorated in Afghanistan. All women who have no breadwinner. They are the breadwinner of their families. Unemployment has caused a lot of problems," as per the media portal. Moreover, Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy Minister of Economy, said, "The Ministry of Economy has some specific strategies for creating job opportunities that are meant to attract humanitarian aid, strengthen the private sector and small business in short and long term plans." (ANI)

