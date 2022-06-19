Left Menu

Ukrainian forces shoot fake war footage in Mykolaiv: Russia

A senior Russian military official said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces shot fake war footage in the southern city of Mykolaiv with the help of 40 actors.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 06:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A senior Russian military official said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces shot fake war footage in the southern city of Mykolaiv with the help of 40 actors. "It has been confirmed that Ukrainian security forces shot videos that purportedly showed damage caused by Russian armed forces to private households, as well as homeless civilians. The video production used more than 40 actors who were paid USD 25 each," Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

Mizintsev said this and similar propaganda stunts were being directed by Western spin-doctors. "The Russian armed forces treat civilians in an extremely humane way and do not attack civilian infrastructure," he added.

The official accused Ukrainian troops in control of Mykolaiv of moving military hardware to populated areas. A multiple rocket launcher has been installed atop a multistory residential building downtown, with firing nests set up on the upper and ground floors. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

