Left Menu

India, Bangladesh to hold first physical Joint Consultative Commission Meeting today

India and Bangladesh are set to hold the seventh meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) on Sunday, the External Affairs Ministry said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 07:12 IST
India, Bangladesh to hold first physical Joint Consultative Commission Meeting today
Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr A. K. Abdul Momen and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bangladesh are set to hold the seventh meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) on Sunday, the External Affairs Ministry said. The first physical JCC Meeting between India and Bangladesh will be held in New Delhi today and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will co-chair the meeting along with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

The JCC will review the bilateral ties including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, the MEA said. This will be the first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The previous meeting was held in 2020 virtually.

Both countries actively engage in cooperation projects to boost bilateral relations. As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defence cooperation, the armies of India and Bangladesh recently conducted the 10th edition of the joint military exercise -- SAMPRITI X -- from June 5 to June 16 in Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022