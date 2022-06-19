Left Menu

New Zealand reports 3,235 community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 3,235 community cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Wellington [New Zealand], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 3,235 community cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement. Of the cases, 991 were from the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were 42 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the border on Sunday, according to the ministry. The ministry reminded the public of the importance of not only protecting against COVID-19 but also against influenza and other winter ills and chills.

New Zealand has reported 1,266,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

