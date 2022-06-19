Left Menu

Vietnam reports 533 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 533 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 166 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 533 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 166 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 38 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 140 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 30 and the northern Lao Cai province with 27. The infections brought the total tally to 10,737,640 with 43,083 deaths. Nationwide, 9,601,630 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 per cent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 225.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 202.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the Ministry. Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Sunday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the Health Ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

