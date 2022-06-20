China: Xi Jinping asks cadres to stay 'loyal' ahead of his bid for third term in office

At a recent Politburo meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who seeks a third term in office, called for cadres in leading positions to remain loyal to the spirit of the party and said firm points toward more 'anti-corruption' moves in the coming months are needed. At the Politburo meeting which took place on June 17, Xi Jinping emphasized the anti-corruption struggle and stated that "it is a major political struggle that (the party) cannot afford to lose and must not lose."

He also called for "winning the tough and protracted battle against corruption in an all-around way". "To carry out the anti-corruption struggle to the end" Xi also called for cadres in leading positions - who he terms "the key minority"-- to manage themselves well, as well as their family members and relatives, the affairs of the people around them. Xi Jinping further added, "The higher the position and the greater the power, the more reverence and self-discipline must be exercised. Leading cadres, especially senior cadres..." The president then said, "Discipline inspection and supervision cadres must be loyal, firm, selfless and fearless, always stand with the spirit of the party, exercise discipline impartially, exercise power prudently, and dare to be good at fighting (struggle), so as to truly reassure the Party Central Committee and satisfy the people."

Xi emphasizing on anti-corruption, calling upon the "key minority" to conduct themselves and their family members well, as well as calling upon the CCDI to be loyal and firm points toward more anti-corruption moves in the coming months. Xi Jinping's political opponents are challenging this bid of the President at a time when his much-criticized strict "Zero-COVID" policies have brought the entire nation to the brink of economic collapse.

The president is obviously faced an ever-increasing attack from his opponents and this is evident in a recent post published by Cai Xia, a retired professor at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.In his post, he referred to a regulation entitled "Interim Provisions on the Term of Office of Leading Party and Government Cadres". According to a post by him on Twitter, he said that this provision is still in effect. It is interesting to note that this interim provision supposedly could challenge Xi's ability to remain at the head of the CCP in the next term, reported Global Strait. As per this provision, the tenure of the CCP party and the Chinese government leading cadres is limited. They can only serve in the same position for two consecutive terms or a total of 15 years.

After this post by Cai, a Taiwanese media outlet published an article on this provision. In June 5 article, the interim provision could hinder Xi's wish to extend his Party leadership. (ANI)

